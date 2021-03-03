PLYMOUTH, WIS. — Sargento Foods Inc. has teamed up with Mondelez International, Inc. to pair Sargento’s cheese with Mondelez crackers brands in its new Sargento Balanced Breaks Cheese & Crackers Snacks.

The snack packs come in four combinations, each featuring 7 to 9 grams of protein and 170 calories or fewer per serving. Varieties include Pepper Jack and Colby Jack Natural Cheeses and Ritz Mini Crackers; Gouda and Sharp Cheddar Natural Cheeses and Triscuit Mini Original Crackers; Monterey Jack and Mild Cheddar Natural Cheeses and Wheat Thins Mini Original Snacks; and Low Moisture Mozzarella and Fontina Natural Cheeses and Wheat Thins Mini Sundried Tomato & Basil Flavored Snacks.

“We want to provide snackers with even more variety and convenience, and we know that fans of both Sargento and our partnership brands will have their taste buds ‘wowed’ by these new flavor combinations,” said Nikki Mamuric, director of marketing of Sargento Foods. “For more than 65 years Sargento has led innovation in the cheese category and we're excited to add these products alongside existing favorites in our Balanced Breaks product line.”

Sargento Balanced Breaks Cheese & Crackers Snacks are available nationwide in packages of three single-serve, 1.5-oz snack trays.