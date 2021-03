THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. on March 3 announced the pricing of $500 million in senior notes due 2031. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.4% per year and will mature on March 15, 2031.

Flowers said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem its outstanding $400 million of 4.375% senior notes due 2022 and the balance of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.