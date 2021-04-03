BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has signed a long-term wind energy virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) in North America with Enel Green Power. The agreement is for approximately 360 gigawatt hours of wind electricity annually, which is equal to 50% of the volume of electricity that Kellogg said it uses across its manufacturing facilities in North America.

The agreement with Enel sets the stage for Kellogg to achieve more than 50% renewable energy to address the electricity needs of its owned manufacturing facilities globally by the end of 2022.

Additionally, Kellogg said the VPPA puts the company on track to meet its commitments to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 65% and to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2050.

Kellogg said Enel has started construction of Azure Sky wind farm in north central Texas, its first wind-plus-storage project globally. The Azure Sky wind farm will add clean energy resources to the community’s local grid and is expected to be operational in 2022. Kellogg’s portion of renewable electricity generated by the wind farm is estimated to avoid 250,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions each year.

“Kellogg has been working to reduce its carbon footprint across our value chain for more than a decade,” said Amy Senter, chief sustainability officer, Kellogg Co. “Our latest VPPA further demonstrates to investors, stakeholders and our consumers that we are taking action to address climate change.”

Kellogg has put several renewable energy projects in place around the world to help it meets its goals, including: