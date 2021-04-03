DAVIS, CALIF. — Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. announced it has been awarded a patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office for its high-fiber resistant starch GoodWheat, which the company claims provides higher fiber, fewer calories, reduced gluten and extended shelf life. The patent, Arcadia’s 28th for its GoodWheat platform, broadens the company’s intellectual property estate to include short deletions that may be obtained with CRISPR and similar genome editing tools.

“This newest patent further strengthens our position as a leader in crop innovation bringing value and nutritional improvements to wheat products, and ultimately to consumers,” said Matt Plavan, president and chief executive officer of Arcadia. “Wheat is one of the most widely consumed crops in the world, and our GoodWheat portfolio offers incomparable functional benefits to food companies and health benefits to consumers with the same taste and texture as conventional wheat.”

According to Arcadia, GoodWheat varieties have eight times the total dietary fiber, with 30% fewer calories compared to conventional wheat varieties.

Last fall, Arcadia launched a premium line of GoodWheat pasta and flour products through a partnership with Three Farm Daughters. The company is also bringing its GoodWheat high fiber wheat to market in North America through a partnership with Bay State Milling and Arista Cereal Technologies, under Bay State’s HealthSense brand portfolio, and has sold licensing rights for GoodWheat in Central and South America.