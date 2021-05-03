WASHINGTON – Rachel Dreskin has been named chief executive officer of the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA). She will start in the new job on March 25.

Prior to joining the PBFA, Ms. Dreskin was the US executive director for Compassion in World Farming, an animal welfare advocacy group. She also serves as a board member for the Global Animal Partnership and the Regenerative Organic Alliance.

“PBFA plays an essential and pivotal role in reforming our food system, and I’m proud to be joining a talented team and immensely exciting organization,” Ms. Dreskin said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation to enable growth within the plant-based foods sector, not only benefiting our members and stakeholders but also people, animals, and the planet.”

She is a graduate of Northeastern University’s School of Business with a dual focus in marketing and entrepreneurship.