WESTPORT, COnN. — Kenneth G. Romanzi, former president and chief executive officer of B&G Foods, Inc., has joined The New England Consulting Group (NECG) as a principal and adviser to its food and beverage practice.

Mr. Romanzi brings nearly 40 years of marketing, sales, operations and general management leadership to his new role, most recently as president and CEO of B&G Foods from January 2019 to November 2020. Earlier, he was executive vice president and chief operating officer of B&G Foods. He joined the company from WhiteWave Foods Corp., where he was president of fresh foods from March 2016 to October 2017, responsible for the Earthbound Farm Organic business. Previously, he was senior vice president and COO, global brands, at Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. from 2013 to 2015 and COO of Ocean Spray’s North American food and beverage business from 2004 to 2013. Prior to joining Ocean Spray, he was president of the US toys division of Hasbro Inc., president and CEO of Naked Juice and president and CEO of Balducci’s Direct, a gourmet food catalog business. He also held leadership positions at Nabisco and Cadbury Schweppes. He began his career in marketing at Frito-Lay, Inc. in 1982.

“I am delighted to partner with the talented team at The New England Consulting Group,” Mr. Romanzi said. “I’ve worked with NECG for over 30 years and look forward to helping them help their clients solve their brand, marketing and business challenges.”

Founded in 1981, NECG is a marketing management consultancy whose principals each offer 25-plus years of line management and management consulting experience for both B2B and B2C companies in consumer packaged goods, financial services, health care, restaurant, retail and telecom, among others.

“Ken’s management experience runs deep,” said Gary Stibel, CEO of NECG. “He is a skilled and proven leader with decades of perspective that will add great value to our team.”