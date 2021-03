The new Rondostar 5000 from Rondo is an upgraded version of the Rondostar 4000. While the i-Touch operation function is brand new, what remains unchanged is the strength and reliability of this electronic dough sheeter. It is also available in a Cutomat version with a double-cutting station. It’s easy to operate and provides gentle dough sheeting. The highly configuarable sheeter is built for longevity and features certified hygienic design.

