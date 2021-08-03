Artisan Fleurage by Saf-Pro® Seed and Semolina Toppings are a new offering from Lesaffre that can significantly change the flavor, aroma, and texture profile of a variety of baked goods – including clean label and vegan applications – with minimal reformulation. These proprietary blends of fermentation-based coatings and cereal products add rich, aromatic flavors and umami to baked products simply by being sprinkled onto dough. Download our white paper to learn more about how this unique ingredient can help you simply expand your product portfolio.
