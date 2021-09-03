PORTLAND, ORE. — Brazi Bites is entering the breakfast category with a new range of gluten-free frozen breakfast sandwiches.

Inspired by Brazil’s grilled cheese, “queijo-quente,” the single-serve sandwiches feature cage-free eggs and provide 16 to 19 grams of protein. Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches come in a Micro~Grill crisping sleeve that toasts the sandwich bread in the microwave. Varieties include turkey bacon, egg and cheddar; double egg and cheddar; turkey sausage, egg and cheddar; and bacon, egg and cheddar.

“After conducting extensive consumer market research and nearly a year of R&D, it became clear to us that shoppers are looking for better breakfast options that are delicious, accessible and make their mornings easier,” said Junea Rocha, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Brazi Bites. “With limited gluten-free breakfast sandwich options on the market and no single-serve, we knew we could create something truly unique to help drive growth in this space. True to our brand mission, our new Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches deliver on taste, texture and quality to help create meaningful moments of joy at mealtime. We feel confident consumers will love the taste and ingredient profile of our new sandwiches and are excited to bring more better-for-you shoppers to the category.”

Brazi Bites Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches are launching at Target this spring at a suggested retail price of $4.49 per sandwich.