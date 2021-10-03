MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is moving the Pillsbury brand into the cookie aisle for the first time with a new line of ready-to-eat Soft Baked Cookies.

Made with a blend of butter and shortening for a soft texture, the treats come in four homemade-inspired flavors: chocolate chip, confetti, sugar with drizzled icing, and peanut butter with chocolatey drizzle.

The chocolate chip cookies contain 140 calories and 12 grams of sugar per two-cookie serving, the confetti cookies contain 130 calories and 11 grams of sugar, the sugar with drizzled icing cookies contain 140 calories and 12 grams of sugar, and the peanut butter with chocolatey drizzle cookies contain 150 calories and 14 grams of sugar per serving.

“Pillsbury is a beloved baking brand that has been around for more than 100 years, but its products have never been in the cookie aisle until now,” said Jeff Caswell, president of General Mills’ Snacks Division. “While our fans love baking Pillsbury products in the oven, our consumer research indicates there are times that a ready-to-eat cookie is preferred. We focused on launching Pillsbury Soft Baked Cookies for that quick treat, knowing there is not always time for baking.”

Pillsbury Soft Baked Cookies are available at Walmart stores beginning this month and at other retailers nationwide starting in April. Each package of 18 snack-sized cookies retails for $3.69.