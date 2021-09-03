CHICAGO – Mondelez International, Inc. is acquiring Gourmet Food Holdings Pty Ltd., Melbourne, Australia, a maker of biscuits and crackers that are marketed as premium products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Snack brands owned by Gourmet Food Holdings include OB Finest, Olina’s Bakehouse and Crispbic. Included in the transaction is Gourmet Food’s prepackaged seafood business, which includes the Ocean Blue brand.

Oliver Flint, current chief operating officer, has been named as Gourmet Food’s managing director while co-founder and chief executive officer Todd Wilson will remain with the business as an adviser.

“This is a great strategic asset for us in a very important market,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelez International. “With our iconic biscuit brands such as Oreo and belVita, as well as our leadership in chocolate with Cadbury, this acquisition will accelerate our broader snacking leadership in Australia and New Zealand.”