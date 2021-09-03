NEW YORK — Kind Healthy Snacks, which is in the process of being acquired by Mars, Inc., is rolling out its first frozen breakfast snack offering: Kind Frozen Smoothie Bowls.

“Since day one, Kind has been committed to upholding our brand promise — to create innovative, premium foods that are both healthy and tasty,” said Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of Kind. “While this category is new for us, it's consistent with how we've always entered new aisles — with an eye to elevate people's overall experience, while adhering to our Kind Promise.”

The plant-based breakfast bowls feature a fruit and almond milk base topped with nut butter and granola made with oats, brown rice, sorghum flakes and quinoa. Each bowl provides 7 to 8 grams of protein and 9 grams of added sugar or fewer. Kind Frozen Smoothie Bowls come in four varieties: Almond + Mango Pineapple Passion Fruit, Almond + Triple Berry Açaí, Almond + Chocolate Banana, and Almond + Peach Kiwi Greens.

The Almond + Mango Pineapple Passion Fruit smoothie bowl is made with banana, pineapple, passion fruit, mango and turmeric extract for color. Each bowl contains 350 calories, 7 grams of protein and 22 grams of sugar.

The Almond + Triple Berry Açaí bowl contains banana, acai, raspberry, blueberry and blackberry. Each bowl contains 350 calories, 7 grams of protein and 8 grams of sugar.

The Almond + Chocolate Banana features banana, cocoa powder and turmeric extract for color. Each bowl contains 340 calories, 8 grams of protein and 21 grams of sugar.

The Almond + Peach Kiwi Greens bowl is made with banana, key lime, kiwi, kale, peach, cucumber, spinach, and spirulina and turmeric for color. Each bowl contains 350 calories, 8 grams of protein and 22 grams of sugar.

“While we're best-known for nutrition bars most often consumed on-the go, we're continuing to prioritize innovation that cuts across categories and day-parts,” Mr. Lubetzky said. “We've all been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and the Kind Promise plays well within this evolving category where yogurt, smoothies, granola and other better-for you-options have come into favor with increasingly health-conscious consumers.”

Kind Smoothie Bowls are available at retailers nationwide for around $3.99 per 6-oz tub.