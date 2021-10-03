LEAWOOD, KAN. — David J. Hammond has joined AgSpring as vice president of strategic sales for the company’s Agforce Transport Services subsidiary. In his new role he will oversee Agforce’s wine and spirits teams to provide logistics solutions.

Mr. Hammond has two decades of experience in sales, logistics and supply chain management. Most recently he was president of QPI/Protek Wine. Earlier, he was general manager and vice president of sales at Groskopf Warehousing and Logistics. He also has worked as a regional sales manager and global account manager at REXAM International and was president and shareholder of Synergy Glass & Packaging in Santa Rosa, Calif.

“Dave has been a long-term mentor to the Agforce management team specializing in wine and spirits supply chains,” said Mark Beemer, chief executive officer of Agspring. “He will further strengthen our wine and spirits vertical business and locally support our significant customer base in California.”

Agspring is a US-based company operating a large elevator and barge operation in Louisiana and Arkansas; an extensive sustainable sourcing infrastructure in Idaho providing more than eight different types of milling-quality wheat serving the milling and food processing industries; gluten-free ingredient supplier; and a third-party transportation services division expediting numerous agricultural, food and beverage products to critical end users.