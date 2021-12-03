MIAMI — Tom Curtis has been named chief operating officer of Burger King Americas for Restaurant Brands International, Inc. He is set to join the brand in mid-May.

In his new role, Mr. Curtis will oversee field operations, restaurant development and restaurant operations. He will report to Christopher Finazzo, president of Burger King Americas.

Mr. Curtis joins Burger King from Domino’s Pizza, Inc., where he spent the last 35 years. Most recently, he was executive vice-president of US operations and support, and before that he led Domino’s US company operations as executive vice president of corporate operations. Mr. Curtis began his foodservice industry career in 1985 as a Domino’s store manager. He later joined the brand as a franchisee in the New Haven, Conn., area from 1987 until 2006, when he joined Domino’s corporate.

“We are excited to add another seasoned expert to our leadership team and for our entire system to benefit from his impressive experience and operational expertise,” Mr. Finazzo said. “Tom will be an important leader and asset in our journey to provide an exceptional guest experience at Burger King, including rapidly scaling our digital capabilities and offering a consistent and loved experience at our restaurants.”