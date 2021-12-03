WINSTON-SALEM, NC. – Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a new Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection, featuring four new themed doughnuts.

The Lucky Gold Coin Doughnut is a glazed donut dipped in white icing, decorated with a green icing swirl and sprinkled with gold coin-shaped sprinkles.

The Lucky Sprinkles Doughnut is a glazed donut dipped in green icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend.

The Lucky Unicorn Doughnut is a glazed donut filled with cream, dipped in white icing and decorated to resemble a unicorn.

The Lucky Leprechaun Doughnut is filled with cookies and cream, dipped in green icing, decorated with plaid icing stripes and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece.

Additionally, on March 16 and 17, Krispy Kreme is bringing back the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut – a glazed donut colored green, available by the dozen.