MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Minneapolis, Minn., is upping the game of its Nature Valley protein bars with its new dual-textured Nature Valley Protein Crunch bars. This new product combines two of the brand’s popular textures into one.

This latest product builds on Nature Valley’s established Crunchy bar, launched in 1975, and its protein bar that was launched in 2012, said Carly Anderson, senior brand manager, Grain Snacks at General Mills.

“Nature Valley Protein Crunch is an extension of our popular protein and crunchy lines — it’s a dual texture experience that you can feel good about,” she said.

As shoppers seek out protein snacks, there is definitely no shortage of protein bars on the shelf. When asked in an interview by General Mills, 56% of consumers said they would buy Nature Valley Protein Crunch because of the combination of creamy and crunchy textures. Consumers also stated the category lacked a tasty and affordable protein bar with a unique texture — a crunch, which prompted Nature Valley to explore the idea and create a bar that did just that.

Nature Valley differentiates its Protein Crunch bars from the rest with the unique texture it provides — creamy and crunchy. The label includes recognizable ingredients such as whole grain oats, peanut butter, nuts, soy protein and whey protein. Each bar contains no artificial flavors or colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. The bars are 200 calories and feature 10 grams of protein, 2 grams of dietary fiber, 11 grams of fat and 7 to 8 grams of sugar.

“This new addition to the Nature Valley Protein lineup is a delicious snack for the entire family,” said Varun Gover, associate brand manager on this Nature Valley launch. “It’s ideal for between-meal cravings with ingredients like creamy peanut butter, and crunchy nuts in a whole grain oat bar.”

Available in two flavors, chocolate peanut butter and peanut butter, this bar is sold for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per five-count box at retailers nationwide.