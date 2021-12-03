First Choice Ingredients introduced its improved Butter 111504P. Butter 111504P is naturally derived through proprietary fermentation technologies and provides five times the flavor impact compared with AA butter. The product label statement is simply Butter (Cream, Salt). Customers will get authentic dairy notes using this new technology while reducing their overall dairy spend in a finished formulation.

“When customers came to us looking for a butter product that does not include natural flavor on the label statement, we harnessed our three decades of experience in dairy fermentation to create the perfect solution: Butter 111504P,” said Roger Mullins, senior vice president of R&D and chief operating officer of First Choice Ingredients. “This product’s label is as clean as it gets: butter. Customers benefit from overall cost reduction, and consumers love the authentic taste and flavor impact.”

The versatile ingredient can be used in brioche, breads, rolls, croissants and other applications.

(262) 251-4322 • www.firstchoiceingredients.com