The Handtmann Linear Cutting Device (LCD) was designed to solve a specific customer problem: needing a reliable, easy-to-use single lane cutting device for high-volume production without increasing labor costs.

While the LCD is for artisan and small to mid-size commercial bakeries as a single-lane option, it can also be configured in multiple lanes, which extends its value to a broad range of bakery needs.

“It automates from manual operations to up to 200 products per minute with small products,” said Cesar Zelaya, bakery technology manger, Handtmann. “Its multi-lane flexibility makes it good to grow with.”

The LCD features hardened stainless-steel blades with quick-release mounting and cuts with pneumatic air cylinders. It was designed for easy washdown and disassembly and includes quick-connect air lines.

