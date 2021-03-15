NEW YORK — Consumers who like to dunk their Oreos in milk will be able to do so with a little more basketball flair thanks to a new partnership between Mondelez International, Inc. and the National Basketball Association (NBA) and USA Basketball.

As an official partner of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball, Mondelez will be creating a variety of products and consumer promotions, beginning with the launch of limited-edition NBA Dynasty Oreo cookies later this month.

Each pack of NBA Dynasty Oreo cookies features six unique embossments on top of the chocolate wafers that spotlight logos of some of the greatest dynasties in NBA history: the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

In addition to the limited-edition packs, the NBA and Mondelez will introduce a “Taste Greatness” sweepstakes later this month with a chance for fans to win a grand prize trip to the NBA All-Star Game in 2022.

“We’re excited to work with the NBA to further our shared commitment of bringing people together and building communities,” said Rachel Lawson, associate director of scale consumer and retail engagement at Mondelez. “Through this partnership, we will create moments across our brand portfolio that unite all NBA enthusiasts — from teammates and coaches, to fans and families.”