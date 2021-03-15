VMI mixers can now create more diverse baked goods such as biscuits, filled pastries and sponge cakes. These products differ in terms of textures that require specific attention in the mixing process. That’s because the dough is not created in the same way when some contain fat and others don’t, or when the dough contains inclusions such as chocolate chips or blueberries that are difficult to mix. VMI developed a “snacking” version of its vertical double tool mixer, the Kneadster, that fully meets these requirements.

(816) 708-0654 • www.vmimixing.com