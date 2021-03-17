Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

A focused approach to sustainability can help companies ensure they are making the biggest impact. That’s how Shauna Sadowski, vice president of sustainability of Simple Mills, Chicago, approaches the company’s sustainability programs.

“When I look at building a strong sustainability foundation for a company, it requires leverage of the core operation of the company,” she said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “For us, we make food, and we do that within the context of the larger system in which we operate, which is the food and agriculture system. The goal is to assess sustainability efforts through a holistic and strategic lens and look at how can we leverage our economic engine and drive positive change.”

For Simple Mills, that has meant using its buying power to encourage regenerative agriculture among the farms that supply its ingredients. In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ms. Sadowski shares how she and Simple Mills came to that conclusion and what that looks like at the farm level.

She also talks about her time spent working on General Mills’ sustainability program and how that has helped her at the smaller, but growing, Simple Mills.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

