WINNIPEG, MAN. — Richardson Pioneer Ltd. is building a new high-throughput grain elevator in Swan River, Man. It will replace the existing wood crib workhouse at the site.

The redevelopment project will begin this spring and is anticipated to be completed by August 2022.

“Richardson has had a significant presence in the Swan River Valley for over 40 years, building strong partnerships with our customers and remaining committed to adapting to their evolving business needs,” said Darwin Sobkow, chief operations officer of Richardson. “While the current original wood structure has served an important role in supporting our customers within the Swan River Valley, it is nearing the end of its useful life span.”

The new construction project will include a high-throughput elevator with 36,600 tonnes of storage capacity, capable of loading 150 cars through a loop track design. The site also will feature high-speed receiving and loadout, a modern and efficient grain cleaning system, and a new 4,600-square-foot office. Richardson will remain fully operational during the entire construction period through the existing grain and crop inputs facilities.

“Richardson remains committed to continuous investment across our network and the next logical course of action at Swan River is redevelopment,” Mr. Sobkow said. “We will continue to maximize efficiencies and look for enhancement opportunities for the benefit of our customers across Western Canada and around the world.”

The Swan River facility is Richardson’s newest grain elevator construction project. In December 2020, the company put forth plans to begin building a new high-throughput grain elevator in Huallen, Alberta, Canada. It will have a total storage capacity of 45,000 tonnes, capable of loading 150 cars through a loop track design and expected to be completed by fall 2021.

A global company in agriculture and food processing, Richardson is a worldwide handler and merchandiser of all major Canadian-grown grains and oilseeds and is a vertically integrated producer of food and ingredients. Richardson has more than 2,900 employees across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. According to Sosland Publishing’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, the company has a total of 71 grain storage facilities with a total licensed storage capacity of 95.7 million bus.