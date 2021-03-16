KANSAS CITY — Sosland Publishing Co. (SPC), Kansas City, will once again join forces with the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) as the Official Media Provider and Platinum Media Sponsor for the triennial event, scheduled for Sept. 17-21, 2022, in Las Vegas.

SPC’s publication portfolio and websites include Baking & Snack, bake, Supermarket Perimeter, Milling & Baking News, Panadería, bakingbusiness.com and insider industry reports of international and domestic markets for the grain-based food industry.

IBIE is the Western Hemisphere’s largest event that covers all segments of the grain-based foods industry supply chain. The Expo gathers the baking community to promote economic growth, educate the next generation of bakers, and advance the future of baking.

At the highest level of sponsorship, SPC will offer multimedia promotions, targeted marketing opportunities and onsite programming. As Official Media Provider, the company will manage sales and advertising for the IBIE Official Show Directory, website, Show Dailies, mobile app and Innovation Showcase.

“These media partnerships are critical to the success of our events — events that help our industry evolve and grow,” said Dennis Gunnell, IBIE chairman and president of Formost Fuji. “Sosland Publishing Co. has a longstanding reputation as a go-to resource for the industry news and trends. I’m confident that, through our continued partnership, we will expand the reach and scope of IBIE 2022 marketing campaigns to an even broader, more diverse audience, fostering quite an engaging show.”

For more information about advertising opportunities, contact Mike Gude at mgude@sosland.com or call 816-756-1000. For more information about IBIE 2022, please visit www.BakingExpo.com.