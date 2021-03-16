DENVER — Ardent Mills on March 16 launched Keto Certified Net Carb Flour Blend for keto and low-net-carbohydrate baked applications. The formulation may be used to replace conventional flour without compromising taste, texture or functionality, according to the Denver-based company.

Ardent Mills calculates net carbohydrates by subtracting dietary fiber and sugar alcohols (polyols) from the total amount of carbohydrates in a formulation.

“Interest in a low-carbohydrate lifestyle continues to grow as consumers seek solutions that match their personal health values and preferences, and although this market is a great opportunity, it’s also a challenging environment for manufacturers,” said Ken Ruud, director of innovation for Ardent Mills. “Our Net Carb Flour Blend provides bakers with uncompromised formulations for keto and low net carb applications.”

The blend is nut-free and contains gluten, which means customers of Ardent Mills may use their current equipment when working with it. It is available in white (all-purpose) and specialized flour blends for a range of bread and baked foods applications. The Paleo Foundation certified the blend as keto. It is non-GMO, dairy-free and vegan. It has no added sugar and is a source of fiber.

Ardent Mills also offers a bake-lab consultation and pilot-testing resources to help with ideas, formulation, scaling and commercialization.