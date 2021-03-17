BOERNE, TEXAS — Nature’s Eats, a brand of Texas Star Nut & Food Co., is reimagining tortilla chips with the launch of Nutchos, an almond-based tortilla chip.

Formulated with magnesium and vitamin E, Nutchos are cooked with 100% almond oil and contain 33% less carbs than traditional tortilla chips, according to the company. The chips provide 4 grams of plant protein per serving and are paleo-friendly, keto-friendly, gluten-free, grain-free and Non-GMO Project verified. Flavors include classic sea salt, barbecue, and guacamole.

“Nature’s Eats is committed to showcasing the benefits of nuts in new and exciting ways,” said J.C. Taylor, director of marketing and product innovation for Nature’s Eats. “Our mission is to revolutionize healthy eating and create a variety of new snack options that are good for you and taste great. We are nuts about doing things the right way and wanted to take our heritage in nut making, food industry expertise and advanced technologies to bring an exciting new industry innovation to market.”

Nutchos will be available in 3-oz bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99 beginning in June at retailers including Kroger, Albertsons, H-E-B Grocery, Brookshire Grocery Co. and Amazon.