NEW YORK — Hu Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mondelez International, Inc., is launching a new line of grain-free, no-added-sugar cookies.

The crispy, mini cookies are made with certified humane, free-range eggs as well as cassava flour, dates, organic coconut oil, chicory root fiber, cashew flour, flaxseed, sea salt and organic rosemary extract.

Available in chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and ginger snap flavors, the cookies are certified gluten-free, keto-friendly, paleo and Non-GMO Project verified. Each seven-cookie serving contains 120 calories, 1-2 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, 6-7 grams of sugar and 8-9 grams of fat.

"We could not be more pumped to introduce Hu Cookies to the world,” said Jordan Brown, co-founder of Hu. “The whole team worked incredibly hard on this new line and hustled to bring it to life. We're excited for our fans to taste them. Hands down, my and Jessica's (Karp, co-founder) favorite snack growing up was cookies, and our mother kept the kitchen stocked with a large array. As we got older and more health-oriented, our cookie consumption plummeted. With the launch of Hu and our becoming gluten-free/grain-free fanatics, we knew we could one day bring back to life those cookies from our youth — but in a way that fit our adult eating habits. That day is here. You don't have to make tradeoffs with these cookies, as there are no weird ingredients and no sacrifice to great taste."

Hu Cookies are now available on Amazon and the company’s website and will be available at Sprouts Farmers Market stores in April. The cookies retail for $15 for a single flavor three-pack, $20 for a variety pack of all four flavors and $28 for a single-flavor six-pack.

Hu’s grain-free cookies join Hu Chocolate Bars, Hu Chocolate Gems, Hu Hunks and Hu Grain-Free Crackers in the Hu Products portfolio. Mondelez acquired the company in early January.