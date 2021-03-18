ROCKVILLE, MD — Sales of baking-related products increased 24% in the United States last year, reaching $26.5 billion, as many consumers looked for home-based activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the “Home Baking: U.S. Market Trends & Opportunities” report released by Packaged Facts in March.

The performance in 2020 marked an upturn from 2016-19 when growth in baking product sales was modest. Sales of baking staples, including products like white granulated sugar, fell during that three-year period.

“Sales are expected to continue rising in 2021 as consumers continue to work from home or spend more leisure time at home,” said Jennifer Mapes-Christ, food and beverage publisher for Rockville-based Packaged Facts. “Comfort and wellness trends that have a positive effect on baking activity are also expected to continue in 2021.”

After 2021, consumers are expected to dine more frequently away from home, but Packaged Facts still expects sales of baking products to be higher in 2025 than in 2019 as more consumers take up home baking as a long-term activity.

Packaged Facts’ November-December 2020 national online consumer survey found 84% of respondents reported some frequency of home baking with 22% saying they bake at home frequently, 23% saying they bake at home often, 23% saying they bake at home occasionally, and 16% saying they rarely bake at home. The remaining 16% said they never bake at home.