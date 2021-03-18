The Vemag Pizza Dough Divider from Reiser is a reliable and flexible divider. The pizza dough divider features a double-screw portioning system that provides accurate scaling with minimal work on the dough. For high-speed producers, the company has developed methods to portion directly onto trays. For fresh producers, its dividing applications run from a small Vemag 500 with a cutoff device that produces 60-80 portions/minute to higher speed lines using larger Vemag HP-E models and servo cutoffs producing hundreds of portions/minute.

