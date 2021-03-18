ST. LOUIS — Raul Padilla, president of global operations at Bunge Ltd., plans to retire, effective December 31, 2021. His operational responsibilities will be distributed internally over the coming months.

Mr. Padilla has been with Bunge for more than 20 years and has been president of global operations since May 2019.

“Raul has helped lead Bunge through years of rapid industry change,” said Greg Heckman, chief executive officer of Bunge. “Since joining Bunge in 1997 with the Ceval acquisition, his leadership and industry knowledge have been instrumental in positioning Bunge as the leading global oilseeds processor, and his legacy will long live on within the company. Most recently, Padilla led Bunge through the major reorganization to an agile, global operating model aligned by value chains.”

Julio Garros will take on the responsibilities for external relationships within South America. He brings 19 years of experience with Bunge in finance, commercial and business development roles across South America and most recently held the role of global transformation leader for agribusiness.

“With our operating model well in place, and a talented set of leaders responsible for their respective value chains, we continue to expect great things from our agricultural business as we work to drive continuous improvement and enhance shareholder value,” Mr. Heckman said. “We welcome Julio to the executive leadership team and thank Raul for his dedicated service to Bunge over the years. We wish him well in his retirement.”