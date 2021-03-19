LINDSAY, ONT. — A C$27.3 million ($19 million) project will use a proprietary process to produce ingredients from Canadian-grown, non-GMO soybeans, according to Protein Industries Canada, a not-for-profit organization. The project will produce soybean protein ingredients and soybean oil that comply with organic and non-GMO labelling standards.

Canada Protein Ingredients Ltd – Ingrédients Protéiques du Canada Ltée (CPHPC), DJ Hendrick International, Agrocorp Processing, Semences Prograin and Synthesis Network all are partners in the project. Of the C$27.3 million, Canada Protein Ingredients will commit about C$20 million, and Protein Industries Canada will help with the other C$7.3 million.

"Helping Canada rise from being a commodity supplier to a world-renowned supplier of plant-based ingredients is part of Protein Industries Canada's mission," said Bill Greuel, chief executive officer of Protein Industries Canada. "This project is yet another step we take in that direction. Harnessing the potential of new crop varieties developed and grown in Canada generates more opportunities across our entire value chain, from farmers to food manufacturers."

Canada Protein Ingredients, Guelph, Ont., will process the crops once a site for a new processing facility in Canada is chosen and construction of the facility is completed. Groundbreaking on the facility should begin in the next 18 months. It is expected the plant will process 25,000 tonnes of crops per year.

Semences Prograin, which has an analysis lab in Quebec, will develop and test new non-GMO soybean varieties created for Canada’s growing conditions. DJ Hendrick International, which focuses on international business opportunities for Canadian innovations, and Agrocorp Processing, a business of Singapore-based Agrocorp, will assist in developing, testing and marketing of the new products to international markets. Guelph-based Synthesis Network is a consulting and communications firm specializing in agriculture and food.

“This investment enables Canada Protein Ingredients to meet growing global demands with completely made-in-Canada products,” said Jim Millington, chief executive officer of Canada Protein Ingredients. “There is currently no soybean protein isolate or concentrate manufacturing capacity in Canada, despite soybeans being a major crop for farmers. CPI is poised to commercialize Canadian science, further process Canadian soybeans and respond to a global market hungry for plant-based protein.”