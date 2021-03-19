ST. JOSEPH, MO. — Cereal Ingredients, Inc. plans to build a new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in St. Joseph that will have new technology and enhance and expand the company’s product line.

Cereal Ingredients, a specialty ingredients manufacturer based in Leavenworth, Kas., plans to invest $24 million in the St. Joseph facility and hire about 50 employees. The facility will be on 8 acres of land in Eastowne Business Park. Construction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

“Cereal Ingredients, Inc. is excited to open a state-of the-art food manufacturing facility in St. Joseph," said Robert Hatch, chief executive officer of CII. "The goodwill we have built with our customers has allowed us the opportunity to expand.”

CII, which produces food particulates that add flavor, texture and color to baked foods, cereal and other food applications, also operates a facility in Leavenworth.