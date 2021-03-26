KANSAS CITY — Chips with heat are spicing up the snack aisle, ranging from traditional potato chips to vegetable tortilla chips and cauliflower chips.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s Frito-Lay North America division has partnered with NBA player Jayson Tatum to release a new Ruffles potato chip flavor. Ruffles Flamin’ Hot BBQ combines a tangy barbecue flavor with Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot kick. The flavor was inspired by Mr. Tatum’s hometown, St. Louis, which is known for its spicy barbecue. The new chips mark the first time any Frito-Lay snack has combined barbecue flavor with Flamin’ Hot flavor, according to the company.

“Growing up in St. Louis, bold and spicy barbecue flavors were a staple for me, so bringing that heat to my favorite snack is incredible to see — and taste,” Mr. Tatum said.

The Campbell Soup Co. is offering new spicy snacks under both its Kettle Brand and Late July brands.

Late July is launching Vegetable Tortilla Chips in a Beat the Heat! Red Pepper flavor, featuring chia seeds and chipotle seasoning. The tortilla chips are vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified.

Kettle Brand is adding a Habanero Lime flavor to its Krinkle Cut potato chip portfolio. The chips are gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified.

“Warning — indulge at your own risk,” Campbell Soup said. “Our new Habanero Lime chips are hot — like must-eat-with-a-glass-of-milk-handy hot. With extra bold flavors of spicy pepper and zesty citrus, Kettle Brand Krinkle Cut Habanero Lime Chips are sure to take heat lovers to their happy place. Don't say we didn't warn you.”

The Kellogg Co. has teamed with Xbox Game Studios and its Halo franchise to introduce spicy Pringles Wavy Moa Burger Crisps. The Moa is a large, flightless bird-like creature from the Halo games that appears on the menu of a restaurant chain in the Halo universe. The new limited-edition Pringles flavor explores what a burger made from Moa might taste like, Kellogg said, and features the flavors of garlic, ginger, beef, chili pepper and red pepper.

“The Halo-verse has one of the greatest fan bases within the gaming world, so we had to create a flavor that would deliver on a taste fans could previously only imagine — the famous 'Moa Burger,'” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “We pride ourselves in creating insanely accurate flavor combinations, and this was a fun one to develop. While Moa Burger has a flavor that appeals to everyone, we expect this to be enjoyed — and maybe even collected — by Halo fans.”

Real Food From the Ground Up is launching Cauliflower Chips in a spicy buffalo flavor. The products are certified vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified.

“We see cauliflower as our lead vegetable base and will keep innovating until there is a plant-based, cauliflower offering for each salty snack subcategory,” said Deb Holt, chief marketing officer for Real Food From the Ground Up. “That said, we’re really excited about dipping into the potato chip category with a cauliflower-based version, as America’s favorite chip needed an update.

“Consumers see snacking as an important source of comfort, connection and community, especially during the past year. Real Food From the Ground Up will continue to be the leader in connection and plant-based snacks through product offerings both on retail shelves and online.”

