BLUFFTON, IND. — Pretzels, Inc. is expanding its lineup with the launch of Harvest Road almond butter-filled pretzels at select Walmart stores nationwide. The company also is partnering with multiple retailers to offer premium private label offerings featuring an almond butter filling.

The Pretzels, Inc. product development team at its new innovation center tapped into consumer insights and led real-time production trials. Filled pretzels are growing in popularity, with volume up 17.5% in 2020, according to the company. Almond butter also is gaining traction, up 18.6% on volume compared to total nut butter category growth of 8.5% in 2020.

Greg Pearson, chief executive officer of Pretzels, Inc., said the company has received numerous requests for more variety in the pretzel category. Additionally, retailers are seeking more premium products to boost sales.

“Combining these insights with the over-performance of both filled pretzels and jarred almond butter, it was clear that we could bring high value to customers with this brand new product,” Mr. Pearson said. “We look forward to introducing additional, similarly innovative products to the snack category in the years to come."

The company’s research and development team has doubled in size over the past year, demonstrating its commitment to innovation, Mr. Pearson said.

“We continue to develop our exceptional pipeline of differentiated products to serve changing consumer preferences,” he said.

Founded in 1978, Pretzels, Inc. manufactures and distributes traditional, filled, flavored, seasonal and gluten-free pretzels, as well as extruded snack products. The company is based in Bluffton with an additional facility in Plymouth, Ind., and a third facility under construction in Kansas.