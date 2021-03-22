MUNICH — The world’s leading trade fair, iba GHM Gesellschaft Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen mbH, has been postponed. The next iba is set to take place in Munich on October 22-26, 2023.

Due to the uncertainty of coming travel restrictions in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the importance of international attendance to the integrity of iba’s international character, GHM Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen mbH, in consultation with owners and representatives, has decided against the staging of iba in 2022.

“We take our customers' concerns very seriously, especially when it comes to their need to plan ahead,” Dieter Dohr, chairman of the board of management, GHM Gesellschaft für Handwerksmessen mbH said. “The continuing lack of a global opening perspective and the travel restrictions that will remain in place leave us no other option but to postpone iba 2021. The goal is to be able to present iba 2023 in its usual dimension with the same strength and quality. We are aware of our responsibility as a leading trade fair, and, with today's decision, we are ensuring that the industry will be able to plan both at an early stage and in the long term. We would like to expressly thank all those involved for their support over the past months and for placing their trust in us and the iba brand.'

Despite the postponement of the in-person trade fair, iba’s organizers along with the German Bakers’ Confederation will be hosting a second edition of the iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS virtual networking and knowledge event that will take place Oct. 25-28, 2021. Cathleen Kabashi, head of iba, commented that the tried-and-tested concept of the first iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS will allow the industry to connect despite this year’s unusual conditions.

“It is very regrettable that iba as we love and know it cannot take place this autumn,” said Michael Wippler, president of the German Bakers’ Confederation. “There is no substitute for being able to attend trade fairs in person and we all long for a face-to-face get-together, especially since there is a great need for exchange and an industry get-together. As bakers, we are optimists by nature, and we are already looking forward to catching up with each other in person at the iba 2023.”

The second edition of iba.CONNECTING EXPERTS can be registered for here.