AUSTINM, TEXAS — Amplify Snack Brands, a subsidiary of The Hershey Co., is introducing SkinnyPop Kettle Corn in sweet vanilla and sweet and salty flavors.

The sweet vanilla variety is made with popcorn, sugar, sunflower oil, rice flour, natural vanilla flavor and vanilla bean. Each 2.5-cup serving contains 140 calories, 2 grams of protein, 8 grams of sugar and 3 grams of fiber.

The sweet and salty kettle corn, featuring popcorn, sugar, sunflower oil and salt, launched several years ago and now has an improved recipe, according to the company. Each 2.5-cup serving contains 140 calories, 2 grams of protein, 7 grams of sugar and 2 grams of fiber.

Both varieties of SkinnyPop Kettle Corn are certified gluten-free, certified vegan and Non-GMO Project verified.

SkinnyPop Kettle Corn is available in 5.3-oz bags at Kroger and Walmart and will launch at Target in April.