WINDSOR, NY. — Cafe Spice is inviting consumers to travel with their taste buds with its new line of Naan Toasties.

The on-the-go sandwiches were designed to emulate the Mumbai Toastie, an Indian grilled cheese sandwich loved in childhood by Hari Nayak, Cafe Spice’s culinary director. The Naan Toasties come in three varieties.

The Chutney Chicken Naan Toastie features pieces of chicken smothered in cilantro-mint chutney, nestled between two pieces of naan and topped with a layer of cheddar jack cheese.

The Cauli Tikka Naan Toastie includes cauliflower roasted with tandoori spices, tossed with tikka masala sauce and topped with cheddar jack cheese all sandwiched between two grilled naan slices.

The Chicken Tikka Naan Toastie combines creamy chicken, tikka masala and cheddar jack cheese between two slices of naan.

“Our mission has always been to provide easy access to authentic, high-quality global cuisine,” said Sameer Malhotra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Café Spice. “When the current health crisis began changing our social norms, the Cafe Spice team worked tirelessly to come up with a product that stood by our mission. Whether quickly heating up lunch while working from home or grabbing a snack as you run out the door, Naan Toasties pack the tradition of Indian street food in a ready-to-eat sandwich.”

Packaged in 8-oz servings, Cafe Spice Naan Toasties are available in the deli and prepared foods section of Whole Foods Markets North Atlantic locations, Fresh Thyme and Gelson’s Markets. The sandwiches retail for $5.99 to $7.99.