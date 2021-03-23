BOULDER, COLO. — Rudi’s Organic Bakery and Rudi’s Gluten-free Bakery have introduced a new master brand: Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery.

Under the new brand, Rudi’s said it plans to launch new products and updated recipes in its organic portfolio throughout the year. The company intends to return to historic recipes using starter yeast and a lengthy fermentation process of up to 24 hours that enhances both the taste and texture of its bread. In addition, Rudi’s will supplement its gluten-free portfolio with significant innovation, both for the brand and the category, and planned product launches later this year.

New packaging design also is planned across the entire portfolio with the goal of attracting new customers. Rudi’s said it also plans to ramp up marketing support to help tell the authentic story of Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery to new and current consumers across the country.

“We felt that the bread category had been asleep for quite some time now and are excited to turn the lights back on in this category and bring a new look and taste to everyone’s favorite comfort food with the launch of Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery,” said Brian McGuire, chief executive officer. “As we move forward in this new direction, we hope to continue our driving mission and firm belief instilled from our founding team, that bread worth making is bread worth sharing.”

Earlier this year, Rudi’s announced it would be fast-tracking innovation in the commercial bread space in 2021. The company plans to add more than a dozen new products across its organic and gluten-free platforms by the year’s end, bringing its total number of SKUs to 55.

The innovation initiative follows a landmark year for the Boulder-based small batch bakery. Rudi’s Organic Bakery and its sister brand Rudi’s Gluten-free Bakery were acquired by Promise Gluten Free in May 2020, and Mr. McGuire was brought on as CEO in July 2020.