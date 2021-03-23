SHANGHAI — IFF expanded its enzyme solutions offered in China to include its POWERFresh and POWERSoft range of enzymes.

These enzymes enable industrial bakers to improve taste, texture and shelf life in cakes, sweet rolls and buns while maintaining both shape and volume. They also deliver a softness and moistness consumers expect in baked products.

“Chinese consumers increasingly expect their baked goods to not only taste great, but they should also be soft, have a good texture and crumb, and have excellent keeping qualities,” said Lai See Lee, regional industry leader, Asia Pacific, Food Enzymes. “Our POWERFresh and POWERSoft enzymes are essential solutions to help the bakeries optimize their recipes and satisfy their customers’ evolving preferences.”

Because of their high tolerance to sugar in dough, the two enzyme systems can deliver a greater taste and texture, she added.