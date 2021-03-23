MANHATTAN, Kan. —Dan Martin will serve as the American Institute of Baking (AIB International)’s new president and chief executive officer (CEO). His position will begin on April 1.

Mr. Martin has been in the food and beverage industry since 1988. He began with sales and marketing positions at Kraft Foods, Chicago. He then held leadership roles at Eight O’Clock Coffee, Montvale, NJ, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Burlington, Mass.. For fifteen years, Mr. Martin held the position of CEO for Twinings North America, Clifton, NJ, during which time they became the fastest growing tea company in North America.

In 2020, Mr. Martin started his own consulting practice for food and beverage companies, aimed toward driving profitable topline growth. He said he is excited to join AIB International after so many years with CPG companies and consulting, noting that AIB is in a good position for both growth and continued industry leadership.

“The culmination of a thorough global search, the board and I are proud to name Dan as the next president and CEO of AIB International,” said Brad Allen, chair of AIB’s board of trustees. “Dan is a seasoned professional with a wealth of global CPG and industry leadership experience, making him the right person to lead the company forward. We believe Dan will help maximize the company’s potential and accelerate its future growth, broadly benefitting the food and beverage supply chain.”

Mr. Martin’s appointment follows the announcement last year of Andre Biane’s plans to retire after eight years of leadership at AIB International.

“It has been a tremendous honor to lead AIB International for the past eight years, and I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished,” Mr. Biane said. “The board and I are confident that Dan will continue to build upon the momentum we have started and develop new opportunities globally. Our customers around world should continue to expect exceptional quality of service and attention from AIB International.”