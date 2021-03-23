WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — In the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic and to encourage citizens to get vaccinated, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering free donuts to those who have received the vaccine.

Starting March 22, guests who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the United States can receive a free Original Glazed donut, every day through the end of the year. The chain also is supporting health care workers and those helping to administer the vaccine by delivering free donuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Krispy Kreme is encouraging and enabling the vaccination of its team members by offering up to four hours of paid time off to each of them to get the vaccine, furthering the safety of team members and guests.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme also is launching “Be Sweet Weekends,” offering guests who purchase any dozen an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” to safely share with a friend or neighbor for just $1. The Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face donut will be available for nine consecutive Saturday‑Sundays, March 27 through May 23.

Finally, Krispy Kreme will be offering one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed donut, no purchase necessary, every Monday, March 29 through May 24.