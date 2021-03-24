MODESTO, CALIF. — Charice Grace has been named manager of trade marketing and stewardship at the Almond Board of California.

Ms. Grace brings more than 20 years of CPG brand marketing and business development experience to her new role. She joins the organization from Simit + Smith, where she was executive director of marketing and sales. Before that she was director of customer development at Aryzta North America and a marketing brand manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in international business from the University of Miami.

In her new role, Ms. Grace will lead all trade public relations and advertising activities for North America. As an expert in new product development and category growth, she will leverage her ability to articulate unique ingredient advantages promoting California Almonds, said Harbinder Maan, associate director of trade marketing and stewardship at the Almond Board of California.

“We are excited to have Charice Grace join the Almond Board of California,” Ms. Maan said. “Her demonstrated food industry experience makes her a strong asset in this role, where she will lead content development and outreach with our agency teams.”