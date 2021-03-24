LAKEVILLE, MINN. — The Grape-Nuts shortage that began last fall and extended into the beginning of this year is finally over as the ready-to-eat cereal is back to shipping at full capacity, said Post Consumer Brands, Inc.

To help relieve some of the pricing pressure that consumers experienced during the shortage, Post said it will reimburse consumers who paid $10 or more for a box of Grape-Nuts Original cereal between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021. Eligible consumers may submit a valid retailer or e-retailer receipt for a partial refund of up to $115 to help cover the difference between the amount paid and the suggested retail price of the Grape-Nuts Original cereal box purchased. Consumers may submit their receipts between March 24 and April 15, 2021, by visiting this link.

“It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are ‘Nuts for Grape-Nuts,’” said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands. “So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn’t be without their favorite crunchy cereal. As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them.”

In a Feb. 5 conference call with analysts to discuss first-quarter financial results, Robert V. Vitale, president and chief executive officer of Post Holdings, Inc., blamed the Grape-Nuts shortage on COVID absenteeism at the company’s Battle Creek, Mich., facility during November and December. The absenteeism forced the company to temporarily suspend production for one building, which he said resulted in the “highly publicized Grape-Nuts shortage.”

“We are back to full production, but it will take through early spring to restore inventory levels,” Mr. Vitale said at the time. “We estimate the first-quarter impact was a loss in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10 million and $6 million, respectively.”