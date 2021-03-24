TIENEN, BELGIUM — Stefanie De Roover has been named sales director EMEA for Beneo. She will lead company sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa from Beneo’s site in Tienen, Belgium.

Ms. De Roover joined Beneo 12 years ago and has held various managerial and sales roles, becoming area sales manager for northern Europe in 2013. She received a master’s degree in business administration from Vlerick Business School in Belgium.

“From a customer point of view, we want to ensure that Beneo is an agile supplier to work with and, our digital transformation will be key to this,” Ms. De Roover said. “In turn, we believe that digital convenience will be an important aspect in contributing to Beneo’s growth, allowing for more efficient communication with partners and customers, as well as delivering on-demand supply with greater room for collaboration.”