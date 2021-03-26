WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Michelin-Star trained chef Nicholas Naclerio has launched Mmmly, a new plant-based cookie brand featuring tigernut flour, root vegetables, prebiotic fiber, fruits and healthy fats. The new brand will be sold direct to consumers on the company's website and is available in four varieties: banana chocolate chip, blueberry shortbread, dark chocolate chip, and sweet almond.

Each serving of Mmmly contains 5 to 6 grams of prebiotic fiber to boost gut health, 4 grams of net carbs, and 2 grams of added sugars. Mmmly cookies contain non-GMO ingredients that are grain-, gluten-, wheat-, and cane sugar-free.

“I’m excited to share the foods you love that can now be enjoyed throughout the day,” Mr. Naclerio said. “Mmmly’s redefining the sugary cookie category by creating functional and purposeful treats that are lower in sugar and includes prebiotic fiber that provides gut health and fuel for your brain.”

Mmmly is available in full-size boxes (three 2-packs at $7.49) or sample packs (eight 2-packs at $19.99).