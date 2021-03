IPCO offers a range of conveyor components designed to maximize the productivity of oven systems. Graphite skid bars, for instance, automatically deliver a gradual deposit of graphite to the inside of the belt. Applying this belt lubricant is key to conveyor reliability, minimizing friction, reducing wear, preventing belt distortion and a longer belt life. It also helps to maintain a regular belt color for a more even bake.

