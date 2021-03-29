DENVER — Love Grown Foods is launching a line of keto-friendly granola that is certified gluten-free, grain-free and low in sugar.

“Love Grown is debuting keto-friendly granolas to satisfy consumers’ cravings for a luscious, decadent, low-sugar granola with healthy fats and protein,” said Debora Sperling, director of sales for Love Grown.

The Non-GMO Project verified granolas feature a blend of cashews, pecans and almonds and are lightly sweetened with maple syrup and monk fruit.

Each 1/3-cup serving contains 150 to 160 calories, 5 grams of protein and 4 to 6 grams of net carbs. Varieties include chocolate cherry cashew, maple cashew pecan, and pumpkin almond cashew.

“The new flavors are so indulgent and satisfying that everyone will love them, not just those who follow a keto diet,” said Kadi Schultz, marketing manager for Love Grown. “Consumers looking for keto-friendly snacking options are sure to enjoy the rich, decadent flavors they've been missing.”

Love Grown Foods keto-friendly granolas are set to debut in the second quarter of 2021.