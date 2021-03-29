MINNEAPOLIS — Freak Flag Organics is introducing Mac & Freak, a new line of non-GMO, USDA certified organic macaroni and cheese products.

Mac & Freak is available in four varieties: Four Cheese, featuring white cheddar, Parmesan, mozzarella and Romano cheeses; Kickin’ Kale Cheddar, made with kale and jalapeño; Broccoli & Cheese; and Southwestern Cheddar, which combines cumin, chipotle and ancho chili peppers.

“Our promise is to always create not just non-GMO but 100% USDA certified organic products with phenomenal flavor combinations,” said Fred Haberman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Freak Flag Organics. “The mac and cheese category was ripe for some flavor exploration and fun, so we created a line of products that takes flavor in this category to the next level.”

Mac & Freak products are available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 6-oz box. The offerings also will be available on Amazon beginning in June.

In addition to the new macaroni and cheese line, the Freak Flag Organics portfolio includes condiments, bone broths and vegan pesto.