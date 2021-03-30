WASHINGTON — Theodore Colbert III, an executive at Boeing Co., has been nominated to the board of ADM for election at the company’s annual meeting on May 6.

The president and chief executive officer of global services at Boeing, Mr. Colbert’s deep experience in digital and supply chain logistics was cited by Juan Luciano, ADM’s chairman and CEO, in announcing the prospective board addition.

“With the nomination of Ted Colbert, we’re further enhancing our board’s deep, relevant, and diverse experience, voices and expertise,” Mr. Luciano said. “Ted’s strong background in business performance, information technology, data and analytics, and supply chain logistics will help us reach even new heights as we continue to lead the industry, including with new, cutting-edge digital technologies, to serve the needs of our farmers, customers and partners.”

Mr. Colbert has held his current position at Boeing since October 2019. He joined the company 10 years earlier as director of enterprise network services and was promoted numerous times before being named chief information officer in November 2013 and senior vice president and CIO in 2016. Before joining Boeing, Mr. Colbert held positions at AT&T, Ford Motor Co. and Citigroup, Inc.

A 1996 graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta with a bachelor’s degree in general science, Mr. Colbert also holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

ADM said the company has been recognized “regularly” for the diversity of its board and executive leadership, including by The Rising Tides, a consulting firm focused on improving inclusivity across enterprises, and the National Association of Corporate Directors.

“Both have cited ADM’s exemplary board leadership practices and efforts to promote greater diversity and inclusion,” ADM said.