It is no secret that Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), Horsham, Pa., is committed to sustainability. Its parent company, Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo, runs on a philosophy of building a sustainable, highly productive and deeply humane company, and that trickles down to its subsidiaries around the world. While Grupo Bimbo sets impressive goals for its sustainability initiatives, it doesn’t leave companies like BBU to meet those goals on their own.

“They come up with the goals, but they work with us to tailor them to our needs and our specific business units,” said Chris Wolfe, corporate director of environmental and sustainability, BBU.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. Wolfe shares what that support can look like and how BBU adapts its green business practices and investments to each facility’s specific need.

“We already have a plan for each bakery, and then we work with the bakery to implement those plans and again it’s based on the setting of the plant, the product mix and the whole setup,” he said.

