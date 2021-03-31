OAKLAND, CALIF. — Upcycled food startup Renewal Mill has teamed with single-origin spice company Burlap & Barrel to launch a new snickerdoodle cookie mix.

Gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO, the recipe for the mix was developed by Alice Medrich, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and expert in dessert and alternative flours. The cookie mix is made with Renewal Mill’s okara flour, sourced from soybean pulp leftover from soy milk production, and Burlap & Barrel’s heirloom royal cinnamon, which is equitably sourced from smallholder farmers around the ancient Vietnamese capital city of Huế.

“This collaboration is the fruit of a friendship started in 2018 between Renewal Mill’s and Burlap & Barrel’s founders,” Renewal Mill said. “Partnering with a fellow brand committed to responsibly sourcing premium ingredients has been a dream … and access point for future products.”

The Renewal Mill x Burlap & Barrel Upcycled Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix will be available on both companies websites’ for $7.99 per 16.6-oz package beginning April 1.